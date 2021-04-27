Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/29/21

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS??

Freelance Contributor

Newsdata/California Energy Markets

Freelance Editor

Project Syndicate

Freelance B2B Content Marketing Writer

Stunt & Gimmicks

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer

Nicki Swift

Freelance Advertising Copywriter

Launch Potato

Freelance Marketing & Copywriter

Awareness Branding & Consulting

Freelance Writer

Goldie Agency PTE LTD

Freelance SEO Copywriter

Smashing Copy

Freelance Social Media Editor

NBCUniversal

Freelance Content Writer

LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Commerce Writer

Bustle

Freelance Copywriter

Curology

Freelance Copywriter

Bloggerboy

Freelance List Editor

Screen Rant

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

SocialJack Media

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $55K/year

Saga Education

Freelance Visual Novel Romance Writer – Pays $1200/story

Zoomob Limited

Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour

Cornerstone Recovery Inc.

Freelance Professional Services Content Writer

Red Mallard, Inc.

Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$75K/year

DebtHammer

Freelance Content Writer

Wikimotive

Freelance Romance Comic Writer

Crazy Maple Studio, Inc.

Freelance Anime News Writer

Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour

Business Marketing Engine

Freelance Science Writer – Pays $250/article, $450/press release

AIP Publishing LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $100/script

Complexly LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$50/hour

Jumpfactor Marketing

Freelance Writer – Pays $30/hour

Soul and Salsa Magazine

Freelance Writers – Pays $10/hour

FusionMedia Properties

Freelance Content Writer

Fractl

