Freelance Writing, Blogging, Editing, and Photography Jobs for 04/29/21

April 27, 2021 No Comments

Freelance Contributor
Newsdata/California Energy Markets

Freelance Editor
Project Syndicate

Freelance B2B Content Marketing Writer
Stunt & Gimmicks

Freelance Celebrity Entertainment Feature Writer
Nicki Swift

Freelance Advertising Copywriter
Launch Potato

Freelance Marketing & Copywriter
Awareness Branding & Consulting

Freelance Writer
Goldie Agency PTE LTD

Freelance SEO Copywriter
Smashing Copy

Freelance Social Media Editor
NBCUniversal

Freelance Content Writer
LoveToKnow Media

Freelance Women’s Lifestyle Commerce Writer
Bustle

Freelance Copywriter
Curology

Freelance Copywriter
Bloggerboy

Freelance List Editor
Screen Rant

Freelance Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
SocialJack Media

Freelance Curriculum Writer – Pays $55K/year
Saga Education

Freelance Visual Novel Romance Writer – Pays $1200/story
Zoomob Limited

Freelance Writer – Pays $25/hour
Cornerstone Recovery Inc.

Freelance Professional Services Content Writer
Red Mallard, Inc.

Managing Editor – Pays $60K-$75K/year
DebtHammer

Freelance Content Writer
Wikimotive

Freelance Romance Comic Writer
Crazy Maple Studio, Inc.

Freelance Anime News Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Freelance Writer – Pays $12/hour
Business Marketing Engine

Freelance Science Writer – Pays $250/article, $450/press release
AIP Publishing LLC

Freelance Writer – Pays $100/script
Complexly LLC

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $25-$50/hour
Jumpfactor Marketing

Freelance Writer – Pays $30/hour
Soul and Salsa Magazine

Freelance Writers – Pays $10/hour
FusionMedia Properties

Freelance Content Writer
Fractl

