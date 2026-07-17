Radon Journal

TX

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://www.radonjournal.com/

Guidelines: https://www.radonjournal.com/faqs

Editor: Aimer, Cress, Gidget, Kelsey, Saga, and Sol, Editors.

Email address: RadonJournal@gmail.com

About The Publication:

“Online journal publishing prose and poetry relating to science fiction, anarchism, transhumanism, and dystopia.” Welcomes new writers. Triannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 45-90 days after acceptance. Buys first English digital rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within 8-28 days. Sample copies available online at https://www.radonjournal.com/issues. Guidelines online.

Pays $0.02/word up to 3,000 words, $20/poem.

Current Needs:

“Science fiction poetry and short stories with progressive social commentary, and digital-native artwork for issue covers.” Pays $0.02/word up to 3,000 words, $20/poem. Submit via Submittable. Writers are not charged a fee when using Submittable for this publication.

Photos/Art:

“Minimum 300 DPI. Cover art must fit into a form factor of 5.5 x 8.5 inches.” Pays $100/cover photo, $30/back cover photo, and $20 per website art.

Hints:

“Editing team prefers emotionally resonating stories with logical worldbuilding. Our Submittble poetry section has a list of hard sells to avoid. A full FAQ can be found at https://www.radonjournal.com/faqs.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes