Radon Journal
TX
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://www.radonjournal.com/
Guidelines: https://www.radonjournal.com/faqs
Editor: Aimer, Cress, Gidget, Kelsey, Saga, and Sol, Editors.
Email address: RadonJournal@gmail.com
About The Publication:
“Online journal publishing prose and poetry relating to science fiction, anarchism, transhumanism, and dystopia.” Welcomes new writers. Triannual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 45-90 days after acceptance. Buys first English digital rights. Accepts reprints. Responds within 8-28 days. Sample copies available online at https://www.radonjournal.com/issues. Guidelines online.
Pays $0.02/word up to 3,000 words, $20/poem.
Current Needs:
“Science fiction poetry and short stories with progressive social commentary, and digital-native artwork for issue covers.” Pays $0.02/word up to 3,000 words, $20/poem. Submit via Submittable. Writers are not charged a fee when using Submittable for this publication.
Photos/Art:
“Minimum 300 DPI. Cover art must fit into a form factor of 5.5 x 8.5 inches.” Pays $100/cover photo, $30/back cover photo, and $20 per website art.
Hints:
“Editing team prefers emotionally resonating stories with logical worldbuilding. Our Submittble poetry section has a list of hard sells to avoid. A full FAQ can be found at https://www.radonjournal.com/faqs.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes