Book Backstory: DON’T CUT ME AGAIN! True Stories About Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) by Angela Hoy

My apologies to the men reading this… 😉

At the age of 35, after 3 successful vaginal births, I was lying on a hospital bed in Bangor, Maine, enormously pregnant with what would be my largest baby, by far. Later, I was squatting on the floor. Then, I was bouncing on a big, red, rubber ball. Then, I was back in the bed. From bed, to squatting, to ball, back and forth, again and again. And…then I was begging for drugs.

The meds gave me an allergic reaction and my face started itching like crazy. I started clawing at my face between contractions (and my face peeled for several days afterward from the damage I did).

Sweet little (I mean HUGE) Max was not budging. I was in full-blown labor, with contractions coming back to back, and the pain was immense. After awhile, I knew something was wrong. He wasn’t moving down the birth canal. In my drugged state, I did what I never thought I would do. After one excruciating transaction, I sat up in bed, clapped my hands over my head, and loudly said, “I want a c-section!”

Things moved like lightning after that. Within 30 minutes, I was holding my 10 lb., 4 oz. butterball in my arms. Recovery was brutal. I had several inches of staples across my abdomen. I couldn’t pick up my baby by myself. I was drugged out on pain meds so I really can’t remember much about his first few days at home. He was born with a bruise and swelling all the way around his head. He’d been stuck in the birth canal and he was NOT going to come out the normal way. I did realize that, had he been born 100 years before, he and I may have died. Having a c-section was a lifesaver for both of us.

Fast forward four years. I was pregnant ONCE AGAIN. (Yeah, I know! Don’t worry…I stopped after #5!!) I went back to the same ob/gyn, had the pregnancy test, set up my next appointment, and got my prescription for prenatal vitamins. And, that’s when the nurse said, “We’ll know your precise due date after your sonogram so we’ll go ahead and schedule your c-section at that time…”

SAY WHAT?!

I attempted to argue with her but she made it very clear that the doctor did not perform VBACs (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean).

After I got home, I immediately got online, and started researching VBACs. And, what I discovered was:

1. VBACs are usually safer than repeat c-sections

2. C-sections are many times more expensive than VBACs

3. C-sections are scheduled to make it more convenient for doctors to, you know, make their tee times…

I found a doctor 45 minutes away who did perform VBACs, and in a much smaller hospital. I did, indeed, have a successful and beautiful VBAC, surrounded by my family, and the rest is history. Oh, and that kiddo weighed 9 lbs., 8 oz.

After my experience, I felt compelled to share my story with other women who were being forced into dangerous surgeries. And, I knew that sharing other women’s stories, as well as my own, would give those pregnant ladies the confidence they needed to fight for the health, safety, and rights of their babies and themselves.

My book went on to sell VERY well, and it still sells well today! C-sections continue to increase in numbers and doctors and hospitals continue to pocket immense amounts of money for performing them, putting the lives of women and their babies at risk. I will never stop beating the VBAC drum!

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

