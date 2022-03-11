“Why did Amazon let people post a review for another author’s book, but not for mine?”

Q –

A couple of my friends who have purchased my book through my publisher’s website have tried to leave reviews for it on Amazon. They are not able to do so. Do you know why? I tried, too, and had the same result.

Another book that has a release date next month, (title removed), is also not yet available on Amazon except for preorder, but it has reviews and star ratings and such. How can one book on preorder get reviews and another not?

A –

Please see:

Two Reasons Why Some of Your Readers are NOT Allowed to Post Reviews on Amazon!

and

IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around! by Angela Hoy

The example book you included in your email is written by an international celebrity. Of course, that person will be getting reviews from all over the world – and not from just from his friends and family.

