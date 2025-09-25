“Who can I trust?!” This is a Question We’re Receiving from Authors DAILY Now!

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

Q –

How can I get my book published without being scammed?

A –

The good news is that more and more authors are waking up, and avoiding getting scammed by the thousands of fake publishing websites that are operating now in Pakistan, Nigeria, the Philippines, and India.

However, authors are gun-shy about signing up with anyone because there are seemingly now far more fake “publishers” than there are legitimate ones. They are EVERYWHERE! And, Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) keeps accepting paid ads from them, making the scam operations look legitimate.

The publishers at the link below ARE located in the U.S.:

https://writersweekly.com/compare

If you hire a publisher who is actually located in the U.S., you have an excellent chance of getting your money back if things go awry. Remember that all of the scam publishers have fake U.S. addresses!

Also, remember to ALWAYS pay with a credit card. Never, EVER pay with a bank transfer or any electronic service. If you do, you’ll never get your money back. All legitimate companies accept credit card payments. Also, remember to avoid anyone who contacts you out of the blue on any forum, including via email and by cold calling you.

Spammers are scammers!

If you are shopping for a publisher, you MUST read this list!

11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)

