HA HA HA! When Scammers Pitch Article Ideas to WritersWeekly…

This isn’t really a Q&A format but I think you’ll forgive me for that this week.

I sure get a chuckle out of people who think, after more than 25 years in the business, that I just fell off the turnip truck. Here’s an example of a scammer who wanted to submit an article to us that pitched his own scam book-to-movie services:

Hello,

So many writers dream of becoming authors but some also dream about their story becoming a movie. They want their story to be in the bright lights of Hollywood! Remember (famous author name removed)? His novel was turned into a film.

Authors don’t really know how to make that happen. My article will teach authors how to make that happen. I’ve done it for authors before and I can teach them what I know.

He goes on to say he’ll teach authors how to “pay” for pitching services. Ha ha ha. Also, he’ll teach authors how to hire a good screenwriter. He also claims he can set “any book” up for movie-making success. Total B.S.

My response:

Pitching services are a scam and studios hire screenwriters. Authors should NEVER pay for screenwriting services. Don’t contact me again.

This incident reminded me when we exposed Publishing Mojo’s illegal activities and they then emailed me twice. They wanted me to buy an article from them that was purportedly going to teach authors how to get published. Seriously. How STUPID do these people think I am?

