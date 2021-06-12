“Should my website’s URL be my name or my book’s title?”

Q –

Angela,

What do you recommend for authors when they are creating a marketing website-their name or the name of the book, or something else?

Rich

A –

I recommend using your name so you can use the website to promote future books as well. Think about it. Imagine needing to create a brand new website for each book you publish. That would be a huge pain. It’s a much better idea to create an author website, and then create pages on that site to promote each of your books.

