“Should I get rid of the paperback edition of my book since the hardcover makes more money?”

Q –

Angela,

I’m thinking about getting rid of the paperback version of my book and only offering the hardcover one. I make more money on the hardcover but most people are buying the paperback. If I get rid of the paperback, people will buy the hardcover one instead and my profits will increase.

Is this a good idea or not?

A –

That is a very bad idea. People are buying the paperback because it costs less. The hardcover edition will probably be out of most people’s price range, especially in the current economy. Lots of people are out of work. Book sales are at historic highs because people are looking for an affordable escape from the state of the world.

I guarantee you’ll end up making less in the long run because your book sales would plummet.

