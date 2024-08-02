Q: “Will you read my manuscript and tell me what you think about it?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I know you don’t know me but I’m wondering if you will read my manuscript and tell me what you think about it?

Doug S.

A –

I wish I had time to sit back and read all manuscripts sent my way, in their entirety, all day long. Unfortunately, I do not. However, I do refer authors to an excellent and talented professional who does offer editorial evaluation services. Clayton Jones a professor of English at the University of Tennessee and authors RAVE about him. 🙂



What I didn’t send to the author, but very much wanted to: If I had a nickel for every time an author asked me to give them an editorial evaluation (that’s basically what this is) for free, I’d be a wealthy woman! It is extremely rude to ask a professional to work for you for nothing.

RELATED

RANT! You Better Darned Well THINK Before You DEMAND I Work for YOU for FREE!

You Want ME to Write for FREE?! Ha Ha Ha!!! By Angela Hoy

“WHY WON’T YOU PUBLISH MY BOOK FOR FREE?” – A Behind the Scenes Look at a Publisher’s Expense

Another Day, Another Cheapskate “Publisher” Looking for Free Labor

Think Twice Before Giving Away Your Entire Book Online For Free

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles