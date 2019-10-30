“Should I pay a book review site $1.50 for every copy of my ebook that they give away for free?”

Q –

Hello Angela,

It appears that there are lots of book review sites online. One that caught my interest is (name removed). However, they’re going to charge me $1.50 for every person who downloads my ebook. The reviews get posted to Amazon later. Is it worth it?

L.R.

A –

I do NOT recommend listing your ebook on that site. Why in the world should an author PAY people to read his or her book rather than the other way around? I checked out that site and anybody can sign up to review books there. So, they get free books and they may or may not write reviews for them. They could not read the entire book, and write a very short, fake review (that could even be negative). People can sign up with that site just to get free books and I bet many of them are doing just that! The site gets $1.50 each time one of their so-called reviewers downloads a copy. And, YOU have to pay for it.

What if hundreds of people download your file? You’ll have to pay $1.50 for each of them. And, how would you even know the site is being honest? It would be very easy for them to commit fraud with this type of scenario.

I’m having a hard time trying to think of a worse book review deal for authors. NEVER pay to have your book reviewed and certainly NEVER, EVER pay a website $1.50, or anything at all, for every copy of your ebook that they give away for free.

Please see:

How To EASILY Get Awesome and Honest Book Reviews That REALLY Carry Weight With Readers!

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html