“How do you feel about Facebook ads claiming one can submit a story to be turned into a film?”

ALERT! Saturday, January 24th, is the Winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY !

Q –

Happy New Year, Ms. Hoy. Hope you are doing well. I just have a quick question for you. How do you feel about these Facebook ads claiming that one can send in a story that might be turned into a film for any of the big Internet stations, Prime, Netflix, Paramount, et al?

Thanks for your input

Kenneth

A –

Hi Kenneth,

They’re all scams. Real movie studios don’t look for writers on the Internet and they certainly don’t place ads on Facebook.

Please see:

AUTHOR ALMOST LOST $50K!! We Saved an Author from a FAKE “Fox” Movie Deal, Which is Connected to a Known Publishing Scammer! – by Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.

How the Fake Sony Pictures Tried to Scam an Author into Hiring a Fake Literary Agent

A Fake Literary Agent + a Fake Movie Studio = Another Scam Targeting Authors

SCAM ALERT: No, Netflix did NOT just email you about turning your book into a movie!

No, CBS Studios Did NOT Just Offer You a Movie Deal for Your Book!

Your Book As a Movie? Watch Out for Snake Oil Salesmen!

Email From “Major Movie Studio” Didn’t Fool THIS Author!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles