“How do you feel about Facebook ads claiming one can submit a story to be turned into a film?”

Q –
Happy New Year, Ms. Hoy. Hope you are doing well. I just have a quick question for you. How do you feel about these Facebook ads claiming that one can send in a story that might be turned into a film for any of the big Internet stations, Prime, Netflix, Paramount, et al?
Thanks for your input
Kenneth
A –
Hi Kenneth,
They’re all scams. Real movie studios don’t look for writers on the Internet and they certainly don’t place ads on Facebook.
Please see:
AUTHOR ALMOST LOST $50K!! We Saved an Author from a FAKE “Fox” Movie Deal, Which is Connected to a Known Publishing Scammer! – by Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.
How the Fake Sony Pictures Tried to Scam an Author into Hiring a Fake Literary Agent
A Fake Literary Agent + a Fake Movie Studio = Another Scam Targeting Authors
SCAM ALERT: No, Netflix did NOT just email you about turning your book into a movie!
No, CBS Studios Did NOT Just Offer You a Movie Deal for Your Book!
Your Book As a Movie? Watch Out for Snake Oil Salesmen!
Email From “Major Movie Studio” Didn’t Fool THIS Author!
