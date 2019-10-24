“Is a 1400-page memoir too long?”

Q –

Hi Angela

If I decide to publish my memoir, what’s the bottom line on 1400 pages? Can it fit into one paperback volume?

D.S.

A –

At BookLocker, our limit is 1,050 pages but I wouldn’t recommend a book that large. It would be very cumbersome for readers to hold while reading, and expensive to purchase.

I recommend publishing it in two or three volumes. That not only makes it more palatable for readers in terms of size and price, but will also give you the opportunity to use the first book to promote the second and third. This is called a loss leader…though you don’t have to sell it at a “loss.”

One method that works very well for promoting subsequent books in a “series” is to offer the ebook for the first in the series for free on Amazon, or at a very low price, like 99 cents. Then, you can include ads for the second and third books in the first book.

We offer this service to authors who have published a series with BookLocker.

