“Is $2,140 a reasonable price for an ISBN, copyright registration, and an LCCN?” HECK NO!!!

Q –

Hi Angela,

Before I published my most recent book with BookLocker, I was using a company with the word “Amazon” in its name. They want to charge me $2,140.00 to obtain an ISBN number, to register with the Library of Congress, and to copyright my book.

Am I being scammed? And, would BookLocker be willing to take on my book if I dump this current company?

A.D.

A –

If they are charging $2,140 for an ISBN, a Library of Congress Control Number (LCCN), and copyright registration, you are definitely getting ripped off! Wow!! RED FLAG #1!

The actual cost for all of those services, if you did them yourself, would be under $300!!!

I looked at the website URL you sent to me. Their “testimonial” pictures are total fakes. Using Google Image Search, I found the guy with the crossed arms on a dentist advertisement as well. Same exact picture! RED FLAG #2!

Also, beware of “publishers” that use the trademarked name “Amazon” when they are NOT Amazon. RED FLAG #3!

Yes, of course we will publish the book for you.

Since you’re already part of the family, there is no need to go through the formal submission process. We give our returning authors discounts on their second and subsequent books. 🙂

