“My book was on Amazon last week and now I can’t find it?”

Q –

Angela,

My book was recently published. Last week, I was able to find it by just typing the title into Amazon’s search engine. My book would typically be found on the first page along with other books that had one or two similar words. I know the book could always be found using the ISBN number. So I figured that a potential buyer would only know to put the title in the search engine. When I do this now, I don’t see it. What do you think is going on?

-J.

A –

I found your book on Amazon by searching for the ISBN (without hyphens). It popped up right on top. So, yes, your book is still for sale on Amazon. Unfortunately, your customers aren’t going to be using your ISBN to search for your book.

Amazon changes their search engine algorithms all the time to prevent people from gaming the system.

That’s why we recommend that authors do the following:

1. In your marketing materials, use a specific URL where people can click to read more about your book. That can go to your website (preferred), your publisher’s site, or even to Amazon’s (but the Amazon URL will probably be too long for email and social media marketing).

2. If you make that link go to your website, put a prominent link on your website where people can immediately buy the book (put that link at the top and bottom of that page on your site). If you want readers to buy from Amazon, link directly to your book’s page on Amazon. If you want them to buy from your publisher, link to that specific book page. If you want them to buy from you, include a link to your website’s purchase page.

With multi-millions of books for sale on Amazon, it’s very, VERY rare for a customer to stumble upon a book and buy it. Most people buying your book will be folks who hear about it through the marketing efforts of you, as well as those friends and associates that help you spread the word.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

https://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html