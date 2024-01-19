“How can I turn my social media or blog posts into a book?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I have a Facebook account that I use to solicit business for my services. I’d like to turn my informational posts (they’re like articles) into a book but I’m not sure how to do that. Any advice?

-K.K.

A –

Lots of people are deciding to do this, especially if they’ve been giving away free advice to their potential customers on their social media accounts and/or blog posts.

Here’s what to do:

1. Copy and paste all of the posts you want in your book into one MSWord file (or another word processing or text program).

2. Organize them in the order you want them to appear in the book. For example, you can organize them by subject (or similar subjects), and put different sections in your book. Each “post” can then be a chapter in your book.

2. Submit the file for consideration at BookLocker.com. I’d love to see it! 🙂

