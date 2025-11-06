This Defunct Publisher’s Authors are STILL Finding Their Books for Sale Online!

Q – I published 3 books with Infinity Publishing (InfinityPublishing.com), later called Fast Pencil (FastPencil.com). I have never received any royalties. My books are still online and I’m not sure what the next steps are. It’s been years. I have four more books any suggestions ? Judy

Hi Judy,

You may not hear back from them since they also shut down their third site. In order to get your files, I recommend threatening to report them to their state’s attorney general. The online form is here:

https://www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint

Try to contact Bo Mesing here:

bomesing@fastpencil.com

He has responded to other authors but that was several months ago.

Here is (or was) their address:

Fastpencil, Inc.

517 Boston Post Rd

Sudbury, MA 01776-7600

You can also report them to Amazon for copyright infringement since they no longer have the right to sell your books. Advice on how to do that is RIGHT HERE.

If you want BookLocker to republish your book, we’ll be happy to help and we’ll give you our disgruntled author discount. We offer that to authors who are moving to BookLocker from another company. 🙂

