COMPLAINTS about JustFiction! Edition

Q –

Hi Angela,

I don’t believe that my novel has sold outside the USA. JustFiction! has contacted me about issuing an edition with different cover art that would be offered to its international readers.

I believe that I have the right to do so. Please let me know if that is permissible?

Be Well!

Bill

A –

JustFiction! is what we call a P.O.D. Poacher.

Please see:

SOLICITATION ALERTS: JUSTFICTION! EDITION

Warnings for writers –JustFiction Edition

Just Fiction Edition scam

Careful of JustFiction! Edition — SCAM

And:

POD POACHERS! When Bottom Feeders Lure Authors Away from Their Existing Contracts, and Charge Thousands More!

The BookLocker edition of your book is for sale on all of Amazon’s foreign sites, and numerous other online retailers across the globe. You don’t need to pay JustFiction to republish your book. A new cover isn’t going to make your book sell overseas. Promotion is what will make the book sell.

If you haven’t already done so, please read:

90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online! (this book is free for BookLocker authors)

~AND~

55 Dos and Don’t of Book Selling (which is FREE for everyone)

