What’s the best way to build momentum in publicity and sales for my book?

I published my book but my publisher offers very limited support in promoting your book. I have received reviews from Online Book Club and Readers’ Favorite, but I am at a loss as to how to promote the book other than seeking additional reviews. The book starts as a young adult science fiction story and after several twists and turns concludes with a parody of the January 6th insurrection. The political satire is meant to appeal to readers of all ages. I would appreciate any helpful advice regarding how I can make people aware of the book and build some momentum in sales and publicity.

Thanks for your time,

Noah

Unfortunately, you’re likely to get very few to no sales if you paid for book reviews. Please see: Should I Pay The Online Book Club to Review My Book? NO!!!

I also don’t trust the “get your first review for free” sites. Who knows how many people are downloading your book, who they are, and what they’re doing with it?

I just had our server email free copies of two of my ebooks on book promotion to you. They are:

90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online: Your Book’s Daily Marketing Plan – THIRD EDITION

and

55 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling: If You Can Write, You CAN Sell Books!

