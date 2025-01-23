Ask The Expert

What’s the best way to build momentum in publicity and sales for my book?

January 23, 2025

Q –

I published my book but my publisher offers very limited support in promoting your book. I have received reviews from Online Book Club and Readers’ Favorite, but I am at a loss as to how to promote the book other than seeking additional reviews. The book starts as a young adult science fiction story and after several twists and turns concludes with a parody of the January 6th insurrection. The political satire is meant to appeal to readers of all ages. I would appreciate any helpful advice regarding how I can make people aware of the book and build some momentum in sales and publicity.

Thanks for your time,

Noah

A –

Unfortunately, you’re likely to get very few to no sales if you paid for book reviews. Please see: Should I Pay The Online Book Club to Review My Book? NO!!!

I also don’t trust the “get your first review for free” sites. Who knows how many people are downloading your book, who they are, and what they’re doing with it?

I just had our server email free copies of two of my ebooks on book promotion to you. They are:

90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online: Your Book’s Daily Marketing Plan – THIRD EDITION

and

55 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling: If You Can Write, You CAN Sell Books!

Any other WritersWeekly.com subscribers who want free copies of both of those can CONTACT ME directly to request them. 🙂

