Book Marketing Scams!

Q –

Hi Angela,

I wanted to forward this to you and get your perspective on it. I have received a number of emails from people wanting to “market” my book, but the insights I have received from your book have been better than what they were going to offer. Anyway, I just wanted to get your thoughts on this email.

Thanks for your time.

Vance

A –

They’re scams. Victoria Strauss (God bless her) published an article with a huge list of them RIGHT HERE.

If you want to hire a reputable book marketing professional, you can get free quotes RIGHT HERE.

And, remember: Whenever a so-called “marketing company” uses SPAM to try to sell their own services to you, they’re instantly proving they have NO idea what they’re doing. Avoid spammers and telemarketers at all costs!

HAVE YOU, TOO, BEEN CONTACTED BY A SCAMMER AFTER PUBLISHING YOUR BOOK? PLEASE SHARE YOUR STORY USING THE COMMENT BOX BELOW. 🙂

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!



33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green