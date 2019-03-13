“Someone stole and republished my blog posts AND photos as her own! What can I do???”

Q –

Angela,

I googled help on someone stealing my personal experience and character name and your article came up about writers stealing from other writers. An elder lady writer has been stalking me for 7+ years every single day. She has copied my blog posts and used some of my blog post ideas as her own. She didn’t even bother to change the name of the character of my dead dog. She took a personal experience I went through and is trying to take credit for my life practically.

On her Twitter she would constantly spam pictures of dogs that look similar to my dead dog so this isn’t a thing of coincidence in story plot ideas. She deliberately stole my personal experience and rubbed it in my face knowing that she wouldn’t get into trouble for it.

She’s not going to get into any legal trouble because I have no energy to sue her for writing my personal experiences into her story.

Could someone please give me some advice on how to deal with this? She literally stole my life and is trying to write about it as her own.

A –

I recommend:

1. Copyrighting all the posts in your blog. Put them in all one document to save money.

2. Copyrighting your photos (you can also do those in bulk).

3. Wait until she steals your material again.

4. Send her an invoice for copyright infringement. Charge her $750 for each occurrence.

5. Pursue legal action if she doesn’t pay.

At the very least, it might make her stop her illegal activities.

