“Amazon Won’t Publish My Readers’ Reviews!”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I hope this finds you safe and well. Interesting time we are living now! There is a problem with Amazon. Three of my readers contacted me to let me know that they tried to upload a book review for me on Amazon and give me a book rating of ***** but Amazon is not letting them do either, despite the fact that they are accredited purchases, and bought the book through Amazon!

I have checked some Amazon complaint forums and it looks, from what I have seen so far, that it is a common problem. A lot of authors are complaining about the fact that their readers cannot post any reviews. (Name removed) tried to put a review for me both on amazon.com and amazon.fr without success despite the fact that she is a verified purchaser and has bought book via Amazon. (Name removed) tried to post a book review for me today on Amazon.com and couldn’t. Same story with (name removed). All have purchased the book via Amazon.

Safe hugs from far away.

J.

A –

I know this is frustrating but it’s par for the course for Amazon.

Please see:

IS AMAZON REJECTING BOOK REVIEWS FROM YOUR READERS? We Found a Work-Around!

