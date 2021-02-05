A VERY Expensive Anthology Scam Targeting Writers

Q –

Angela,

I received an email today, a news/promo letter I subscribe to. They started up a few years ago and seem to have gained a bit of a following. They are soliciting story contributions for a third volume of a book series. Though I’m not interested in it myself, I’m wondering if you would consider this a fair, legitimate call for submissions to an anthology, or a scam? Seems like there are a lot of these anthologies that want the writers to pay to be included.

The email says it’s an incredible opportunity, mentions well-known names of other contributors, and says not to wait. And, authors must pay more than $1,000 to be included. It costs even more if the author wants his or her name on the cover.

Best regards,

K.

A –

I reviewed the entire email pitch. The over-the-top, ridiculous, vanity-feeding marketing verbiage is the first red flag. The fact that authors must pay that much to be included, and earn zero royalties in return, is the icing on the cake. This is a HUGE scam.

Any author contributing to an anthology should never pay to do so, and should, instead, demand to be paid for their contribution.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here: