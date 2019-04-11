“An anthology publisher owes me royalties! What can I do?”

Q –

I had a story published in an anthology and, according to the contract, was supposed to receive quarterly royalties for it. I’ve received only one payment, about seven months ago, and nothing since. I emailed the editor, and have not received a reply from him about this. Outside of legal recourse that I can’t afford, what should I do?

– R.M.

A –

I recommend sending a certified letter to the editor, and rescinding the rights to your story within 30 days if they haven’t sent you a full accounting of sales, and your full share of the royalties. Since they are in violation of your contract, you can then send them an invoice for copyright infringement if they continue to sell the book with your story in it.

Of course, there is always the possibility that the book simply isn’t selling but the fact that the editor is ignoring your emails is a HUGE red flag.

