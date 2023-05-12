Yet Another “Publisher” is Telling Authors This Specific, Bald-faced Lie

I received a complaint from an author today about a company I am familiar with. Other authors have complained about them as well. And, there are a slew of complaints about them on bbb.org.

They are pulling the same stunt as another firm we recently wrote about. And, they are both telling authors the same lie.

One of their emails says, “…after having been highly recommended by the Amazon Book Company due to its first listing status on their slush file list.”

First of all, it’s slush PILE, not file. Morons…

First listing status? What is that??

And, Amazon Book Company? That’s not the correct name of the company!

Amazon does NOT look at books, and recommend them to other publishers. I seriously can’t believe some authors fall for this stuff.

If any company contacts you, and tells you that Amazon recommended your book to them, they’re lying. If you fall for the lie, you’ll end up being a thousand dollars or more poorer because of the services they’re also going to trick you into buying.

