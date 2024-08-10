World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For August, 2024!

It’s that time again!! The non-sensical emails with off topic pitches, badly worded questions, and meaningless statements keep rolling in. Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been saving these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, we’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

When can I start

As soon as you learn how to read writer’s guidelines, submit a query of more than four words, and learn how to use punctuation.



can i make money by publishing writing on this site

If you’d bothered to read our guidelines, you’d know the answer to that question!

I am a researcher and Medical doctor and write articles for time to time. If you need I can write articles about latest researches and medical news. you can contact me on email for any assignment.

Liar, liar, pants on fire! With that horrible punctuation, and lack of research skills before contacting us, I do NOT believe you are a real doctor.

i want to earn fro writing

Fro writing… Fro writing… I’m Googling that and nothing is coming up!

I feel inspired to explore my potential

Me, too! We all do!! Thank you for the inspiration!!!

Can i write an article to you

If you write “to” me, that would be a LETTER, not an article.

Can i write for you? I can write about baking and travelling

While I do love researching recipes (though I’m a horrible cook), I’m wondering why you think WritersWeekly.com would be interested articles on baking and traveling?

I have an article that I would like to share with you and I know you will love it for sure.

It’s a HUGE waste of your and an editor’s time to send a “query” that gives absolutely ZERO information about your proposed article. We do not respond to these types of queries.

I am from Nepal and I want to share one of my personal article related to animal and friendship

Hmmm… Animals being friends with animals? Animals being friends with people? It doesn’t matter because we only publish articles on writing and publishing!

hi i already sent you about 55 article to you and its like a month and you didn’t answer me if you accepted him or no so please give me information about the time or anything like that hope you answer me soon !

You’re right. You pounded my in-box with over 50 articles on a variety of topics. Not only were none of them a fit for WritersWeekly.com, but they were poorly written. And, you never bothered to query us first. All of your emails automatically go to my “trash” now so keep on wasting your time since you’ve wasted so much of mine!



hello,i have an article .please can u see my article and publish on your site .i saw you give money for articles. please can u tell me how can i submit it.

Every editor on this planet will reject a pitch that has 12 (YES, 12!!!) errors in it!

I hope this message finds you well. My name is [Your Name], a seasoned content writer with four years of experience specializing in crafting compelling narratives and strategic marketing content. I am a subscriber of WritersWeekly and have thoroughly reviewed your submission guidelines and past issues to ensure my pitch aligns with your content needs.

I’d like to know what so-called writing website has these types of templates available for writers so they can mass-pitch tons of publications. If you really were a subscriber, you’d know that the link to our writer’s guidelines is on the top of EVERY SINGLE PAGE on the website!

i expect your positive response

Too bad because you’re getting NO response.

Please i need this job I will deliver

Sympathy pitching an editor never works. It has the opposite effect. Brian even wrote an article on that topic!

I would like to submit an article about supplements

I’d like writers to READ OUR FREAKIN’ GUIDELINES before wasting our time!

I write Good books

Um, no you don’t…

I don’t have question

Thank Heaven because now I don’t have to send you a smart *ss answer!

