World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For December, 2023! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

It’s that time again!! The non-sensical emails with off topic pitches, badly worded questions, and meaningless statements keep rolling in. Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been saving these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, we’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

i WILL LIKE TO SUBMIT ARTICLES AND WRITE FOR YOU.

– STOP YELLING AT ME!!

Please reply fast !!!!

– Okay – NOPE!!!

I prepared an artcle. PFB.

Title: Teaching Children About Failure: A Parent’s Guide

INTRODUCTION

Parenting is a rewarding journey filled with opportunities to teach valuable life lessons to our children. One essential lesson is how to handle failure. In this script, we’ll explore a concise guide for parents on teaching children about failure effectively.

ACT 1: THE IMPORTANCE OF TEACHING CHILDREN ABOUT FAILURE…

– I guess your parents never taught you about AVOIDING failure – like not pitching a completely non-relevant “script” about parenting to a WRITING WEBSITE!

i dont know how to work on your website please teach me how to make money and i will appreciate that, iam waiting for your reply and thank you, have a great day.

– We really don’t need you to work on our website. It’s working fine.



Dear [writers weekly] Editorial Team, I hope this massage finds you well. I am writing to express my enthusiasm regarding opportunity to contribute an article to your esteemed magazine’s website. As a dedicated reader and a passionate writer, I strongly believe that my article aligns seamlessly with the values and content preferences of [ writersweekly]. Allow me to present a compelling case for why my article deserve a place on your platform.

– WOW! What a great form letter! You’ve really impressed me with your ability to put words in brackets and email this gobbldygook to a publication without even knowing WHAT the the “values and content preferences” of that publication are!

Hey i had written an article on chat gpt would you like to publish it for me

– Hey. Your version of Chat GPT doesn’t seem to know anything about punctuation, capitalization, or sentence structure. You might want to try another program.

Writing is a fun activity because by writing we can express our feelings and thoughts

– Brought to you by Jack Handy

I really want to right for your site and get paid

– Is that write??

INTERESTED IN THIS OPPORTUNITY HOPE IT IS NOT SCAM

– Oh, it’s no scam! Just send me $200 in Amazon gift cards to find out more. But, hurry. We are only letting a very limited number of qualified investors like YOU to get in on this AMAZING opportunity.

Giving your audience the best articles that are well researched and informative. Taking each steps of the article in order to allow the viewer understand the topic and what the topic entails.

– Reading your email with well deserved dismay and eye rolling. Giggling my head off as I add your pitch to World’s Worst to allow the viewers a hearty guffaw, then joyfully deleting your email from my inbox.

I would like to write for y’all consistently.

– We’ll be in touch once we find a “Y’all” somewhere in the office.

(I can’t even believe we recieved this…)

Hi Angela

What should I put in my book

My mind blank ?

– Are you sure you don’t just want us to write the book for you???

Will this article provide practical strategies and tips to assist readers in increasing their income from their writing endeavors?

– Ummmmm, what article???

How do I start Earning?

– Start working.

May l know the specific categories of article you’re accepting?

– Read the title of our website and I’ll give you three guesses.

where can I get the old box of whitman sampler chocolate. my son in law is complaining about no toffee pieces

– You were actually TRYING to get on “World’s Worst” weren’t you?

I would like to write articles and get paid. I have read your guidelines. How do I go about doing it?

– If you had read our guidelines, you’d know how to go about doing it. It’s in the very first sentence.

I want to work with ypu. Because this is a good website.And i am a gook writter.

– I swear to ALL of you – as God is my witness – I didn’t make this one up!!

I want to buy articles because I can write them

– Whatever you say. Good luck.

Am a freelancer and ready to write an article for you which topic should I tackle please

– How about The Finer Nuances of English Composition?

I want to write about travel destinations , have done dit before and i want to retake this job

– If you’ve done dit before, dit wasn’t for WritersWeekly – because dis ain’t TravelWeekly.

