We Told Them NOT to Write about THIS…So They Wrote About THAT! Topic, Common Themes, and Winners of the WritersWeekly.com WINTER, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

For the past six weeks, we’ve spent every spare moment judging the hundreds of entries submitted for WritersWeekly’s most recent 24-Hour Short Story Contest. In case you’re not familiar with our quarterly contest, this is how it works. On the date of the contest, at start-time, we send out the topic for that specific contest to all registered entrants, while also posting it on WritersWeekly.com.

Entrants must be registered before the contest begins and there is a limit of 500 participants per contest. Entrants then have 24 hours to write and submit their stories via email. The stories “must deal with the topic in some way to qualify” and they must not exceed the pre-assigned word count, which is announced with the topic.

After reading the entries for each contest, we can see how difficult it is to come up with a unique plot when working with an assigned topic. But, inevitably, a few writers do manage to successfully break away from the pack.

THE WINTER, 2020 TOPIC

The townsfolk talked but she didn’t care. Day after day, she lugged her saw, a bucket, a homemade fishing pole, and bait across the frozen lake. Once there, she sat shivering while waiting for the telltale tug from a creature of the deep. This torturous task wasn’t for the fairer sex but what choice did she have? On that particular day, as clouds and a north wind rolled in from the mountains, she noticed two little boys at the edge of the lake, shouting and pointing…

(Stories need only touch on this topic in some way to qualify.)

Before you continue reading, take a moment to consider where you would take that story…

SURPRISE! We added a special note for this contest! It was:

CRUCIAL HINT! You are very likely thinking the boys are pointing at thin ice, or that someone fell through the ice. The fact is, that’s what MOST people reading this topic are also thinking! You should probably take this story in a different direction, don’t ya think? (Wink wink!!)

Congrats to the top three winners!

1ST PLACE – In the Time of Monsters by Ted Rodemeyer

(Ted won $300 PLUS a free book publishing package from BookLocker.com valued at $875!)

2ND PLACE – The Fishing Dead by Elysia Gloudeman

(Elysia won $250!)

3RD PLACE – Seals Aren’t Pets by Shanna P. Lowe

(Shanna won $200!)

86 other participants won prizes as well!

The top three winning stories, along with a list of the other winners, are posted RIGHT HERE.

COMMON THEMES SUBMITTED

Here are our notes about common themes that emerged with this topic:

There were countless sea monsters in the stories.

The Loch Ness Monster was a very popular theme.

Lots of bears were out on the ice in stories.

We read countless stories about murders on the ice, as well as sacrifices in the ice.

Several fishermen and women were trying to catch body parts.

There were a few stories about women trying to catch a lost ring.

We lost count of how many stories were about catching “the big one.”

Despite the “crucial hint” sent with the topic email, lots of characters fell through the ice.

We were surprised by how many eels were in stories.

In numerous stories, the boys were bullies.

And, Bigfoot made an appearance in a surprisingly large number of stories.

As with all contests, some common themes come back again and again, no matter what the topic is.

These include:

The story is about a writer and/or it’s a writer participating in a writing contest (groan).

We always receive countless domestic abuse stories.

We find out at the end that the entire story was just a movie/TV scene/play or we find out the first scene of the story (usually the topic itself) is from a movie or TV show/play, or even a book or article one of the characters is reading.

The reader finds out at the very end that the main character is actually dead (is a ghost or spirit of some sort).

The reader finds out at the very end that the main character is actually an animal.

We find out at the end that the main character is actually an unborn child, telling their story from the womb. You only find out it’s a baby at the end.

The main character dies at the end, and is met by a loved one or an angel of some sort. We also see lots of dead friends/relatives trying to convince the characters it’s their time to die, too, helping them to cross over, etc.

The story is dramatic but you find out at the end the characters are really children playing make-believe.

The main character of the story is a writer or someone in the story (usually the main character) is named Angela (the same name as the publisher of WritersWeekly). Some also use Angela’s family members’ names in their stories.

You can increase your chances of winning one of our 24-Hour Short Story Contests by avoiding these common themes. Step outside of the box and WOW us with something completely original!

Links to the winning stories of the current contest appear RIGHT HERE.

PRIZES:

1st prize: $300 + a free publishing package from BookLocker.com valued at $875

2nd prize: $250

3rd prize: $200

25+ honorable mentions

+ 60 door prizes!

88+ prizes total!

You can see the complete list of 80+ prizes, and sign up for the next contest, here: http://24hourshortstorycontest.com

