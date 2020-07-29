How to Turn Your Customer Testimonials into Marketing Memes! – by Angela Hoy

Authors, are your potential readers tired of seeing the same old memes featuring your book cover and description?

Writers, are your customers tired of seeing the same old memes featuring a list of your services?

Did you know that potential clients/readers trust REAL customer reviews more than marketing verbiage written by the person or company selling that product or service?

How can you ensure that your customers know your reviews are indeed real?

There are three ways to do that:

1. Don’t correct mistakes in the review (yes, really)

2. Don’t edit the comments to make them more professional

3. Include personal information that the person shared in their review (but never use the reviewer’s entire name without their permission!)

What do I mean by personal information? One gentleman who loved the book trailer we created mentioned that he couldn’t wait to show his wife. It is doubtful that someone would mention something like that in a fake review posted by a company, and potential customers KNOW that!

At BookLocker, we never solicit reviews from authors. However, they keep coming in! And, we not only promote BookLocker with those, but we promote our authors’ books at the same time as well!

How? We create the memes with our author testimonials, and post them on WritersWeekly.com, as well as on our social media accounts.

If you need help creating memes using your customer reviews, please CLICK HERE

EXAMPLES OF SERVICE REVIEW MEMES (notice that each one is clickable!):

EXAMPLES OF BOOK REVIEW MEMES

If you need help creating memes using your customer reviews, please CLICK HERE

