THE SALES KILLER! Thinking of Giving Your Book a One-Word Title? THINK AGAIN!

An author recently submitted a manuscript for us to publish at BookLocker.com. The book’s title is one word. A very common word. This is, unfortunately, a big mistake that some authors make.

The best way to find a book on Amazon is to search for the exact title of the book in quotes. For example:

“90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online”

That title is entirely unique and it pops up right on top of Amazon’s search results.

However, what if we had named the book this? “How to Sell Books”

That term is far too common and countless options pop up on Amazon, most of them are books on how to sell books on Amazon.

Let’s narrow it down even more. Let’s say the book is titled: “Selling”

Nobody would be able to find that book if they aren’t also searching for the the author’s name. And, even then, people might not be able to find it.

Before you give your baby (your book) a name, google the title in quotes AND look it up on Amazon (in quotes). If anybody has a book by that title already, do NOT use it. Customers WILL get confused and they might end up buying that book by mistake. I did that once. Two books had the exact same title and the wrong one came in the mail because I clicked the wrong link on Amazon.

I always recommend having a main title AND a subtitle. That further eliminates confusion, not only for customers, but also for websites’ internal search engines.

