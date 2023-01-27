World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For January, 2023! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor

Again, our most popular column, is hosted today by Angela’s favorite sidekick, our Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon.

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

We’ve been saving these for a few weeks now so there are a LOT to entertain you! As always, we’ve saved the best for last!

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks. Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, bold, red font. The link to our guidelines is also at the top of every page on our website.

Are you ready? ENJOY!

Last I checked, you certainly can! Good luck.

can i have payment by paypal

Man, don’t we all!!

I need money

Perhaps the name of the publication would provide a clue. We obviously don’t cover fitness.

what niches do you guys focus on the most? My niche is Fitness.

We expect pretty much any writer we publish to know how to spell “write.”

I am willing to wright articles on pretty much any topic you need/want me to.

You’ve got to respect honesty…but NO.

I want to write for you guys so that I can get paid.

We have some content too it contains these funny little marks at the end of sentences called periods they are very useful

I have some content I need to submit I’m really hoping to hear from you, and I hope you will like my content my PayPal email address is…

we don’t want to publish book. we afraid it take too long to edit.

i want to publish book

Just so I understand: You speak poorly … so you feel we are obliged to publish your book which is written poorly?

I don’t want an editor. I know there are lots of mistakes but I want my book in my own voice.

There is so much wrong with this I can’t even come up with a snarky answer.

Kindly help me to do an article writing for writers weekly

Desperation is a smelly cologne.

Please I need this job

One example that comes to mind is how reading multiple emails from people who don’t even bother to research the publication they are pitching makes me want to jump off a bridge, and light myself on fire on the way down.

Please tell me the mental health issues that readers are most interested in today.

We only ask that you do your best to read our guidelines, and actually pitch us a relevant article.

I hope my articles will be accepted. I will do my best to get a good evaluation from readers and to have a chance to improve my income.

What ambition! What dedication! Only, we never assigned ANY topic for you to work on. Sorry.

I am available to enhance my skills and share my expertise on every single topic you assigned me to work on.

I would if I could…but I can’t so I won’t.

I want you to hire me for writing

WHEW!! Better add a few more years to that class!

Am very interest to write on various topics am a final year student of ENglish Literature please advice on topics, guidelines, etc.

Thou shalt not pitch articles while drunk!

We have good & expert in articles let me know how to submitted the articles with which content writing the articles

We’re sorry. All of our worldly editors are out of the country right now.

I would like to know if there’s a way I can publish my writings to make them worldly, and earn some money. Please let me know whenever anyone is available.

I think you need a GPS…

I preferably write and share the exact roadmaps and plan of action to pursue your writing and sell digitally as a digital product making a living from it.

It’s the deep, philosophical questions that impress me the most.

How I can get money

Right on, Brother! I’m with you! Where are we going?

I need to travel

Allow our rejection / disapproval to resonate within your understanding, being we are assured of your disregard toward our stipulations, also known as “guidelines.”

Let my articles/essays be published on your blog being I am confident in our mutual growth, please…

