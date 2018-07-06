How to Lose Ongoing Freelance Work with Just One Snippy Email

We were recently soliciting a new contractor to handle overflow work with epub and mobi formatting and conversion for BookLocker.com. The candidates were, by and large, very professional, providing their resumes, references, samples of their work, and specific quotes for different levels of difficulty on certain ebooks.

But, there was one individual in particular (“Snippy Susan”) who could very well have been in the running if not for one very important thing.

Snippy Susan flat refused to provide us with samples of work she’d done. We can’t very well gauge the quality of a product without receiving it, and looking it over for flaws. Her excuse was that her clients wouldn’t want their product (an ebook) being sent to a stranger.

The other freelancers we spoke to had previously obtained permission from former clients to use their projects as samples for prospective employers. And, I can’t imagine any kind author or publisher refusing such a request.

Snippy Susan hadn’t thought that out. Worse, her email to us was extremely rude. Despite the fact that she knew who we were, that we’ve published more than 9,000 books, and that our reputation is excellent, she accused us of requesting the books for nefarious purposes.

It’s highly possible that Snippy Susan has never done any epub or mobi formatting or conversions, and that she thought accusing us of intending to “steal” those books might somehow make us back-track, and offer her the job to prove we had honorable intentions.

However, her actions had the opposite effect. Her virtual “interview” ended right then and there.

When you’re working freelance with clients, never hesitate to ask if you can share a project in the future with prospective clients as a sample of your work. Almost every one of your clients will say yes.

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

