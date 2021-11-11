If You’re Not Going to Promote Your Book, Why Did You Even WRITE It?

A few weeks ago, an author (who I will call Anna Banana) complained about low book sales. I did some poking around, and discovered that her book sold well for a couple of months. But, sales disappeared entirely in July. I explained to Anna Banana that it was pretty clear she had stopped promoting her book in July. I then once again sent her links to the two books that BookLocker authors receive at no charge that teach them about free and easy online book promotion. Anna Banana said she already had copies of the books.

Sometimes authors get offended when I call them out on such things. If the book isn’t being promoted, nobody’s going to know about it. There are multi-millions of books for sale on Amazon. If you aren’t promoting your book, the chance of somebody accidentally stumbling upon your book, and buying it, are extremely remote.

For example, let’s say I’m looking for a book on a pretty obscure topic – raising queen bees. I am referring to insects here; not mean girls. When I search for that term on Amazon, I get a whole lot of bee keeping products (including books). When I narrow my search to just books, lots of them pop up.

The top 2 results are “sponsored,” meaning the publishers (or authors) paid for that placement.

There are 12 beekeeping books total on that first page (along with an equal number books on how to avoid raising mean female humans).

On page two, there are even more results, and on page three, etc.

An author may think that his or her book containing advice on raising queen bees is an extremely obscure topic and, thus, easier to find on Amazon. But, clearly, he or she has lots of competition.

I am always stunned when authors flat refuse to promote their books. When I first hear this from an author (and, I do hear it a lot), I’m not sure if it’s:

Ego

Laziness

Apathy

EGO

Let’s face it. Like the rest of society, a certain percentage of authors are narcissists. They started out thinking they had something extremely important to say that would benefit the rest of the world. They then refused to listen to advice about their writing and/or their book in general. And, finally, when the book hits the market, they are “too important” to do any promotional work. But, their work is SO AWESOME that they don’t need to. People will surely be falling all over themselves to purchase that book just because it exists, right?!

LAZINESS

Some authors just do what they want to do. They don’t like book promotion so they just don’t do it. Period. They know it’s required for book sales, and they WANT their book to sell, but they’re not willing to go to the effort required to sell copies.

APATHY

Then there are the authors who just don’t care if their book sells or not. They’re happy to have a book on their bookshelf to show off to others. They’re proud to be able to say they’re a “published author.” That’s it. Their book was Dead on Arrival (D.O.A.) when it hit Amazon and other databases. And, they don’t care.

So, let’s get back to Anna Banana. When an author admits he or she isn’t promoting his or her book, I ask the author further questions. The response I receive quickly tells me what type of author he or she is.

If you are are a non-promoting author, using the list above, which type are you? Which type do you think Anna Banana is?

Anna Banana wrote back, and admitted that she will not be promoting her book. She knows there’s a big market for her book and she knows people will find her book, and buy it, through no effort on her part – because it’s THAT good. She added that promotion leaves less time for her to write her next book. She has several books planned on the same topic as her first book, and people everywhere will benefit from all of the information so she MUST get those books written.

Always one to be happy to state the obvious, I replied:

“If you do no book promotion, people won’t know about your book(s) so nobody’s going to buy them. And, that means nobody’s going to read them. In short, if you don’t promote your book(s), nobody will benefit from them at all.”

Anna Banana stopped responding to me after that. And, her book still isn’t selling so I know she did not take my advice.

So, which author is Anna Banana? Is she an egomaniac, is she lazy, or is she apathetic?

Most of you have probably already figured it out. Anna Banana is an EGOMANIAC.

Her words are so important that she can’t even be bothered to tell people about them. She must continue to write more, and more, and more words – several books’ worth!! She doesn’t need to promote the books because they are so important that they will promote themselves.

Nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Your book won’t sell if you write it, and then abandon it, in the hopes that it will somehow “take off.”

If you write it, they will NOT come…unless you promote it.

Needless to say, we will not be publishing Anna Banana’s future books. At BookLocker, we break even on setup fees, and earn our profits on book sales. If she doesn’t promote her books, they will not sell. Period.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

