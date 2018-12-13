Can You REALLY Trust Your Secretary, Webmaster, or Publishing Consultant to “Sign” Your Publishing Agreement?

Many authors want to write. Just write. They don’t want to edit or format their book (nor assist in the process). The don’t want to build a website. They don’t want to publish a blog. And, they don’t want to participate in any marketing activities. Period. They would far prefer to pay someone else to do all of that. And, that’s where publishing consultants step in…of an author can afford such a luxury.

These folks hold an author’s hand from A to Z when getting their book published and, often, beyond. Sometimes, freelance webmasters step into this role for the author. Occasionally, it’s an author’s secretary who does it (even if the secretary actually works for the author in their regular, non-publishing-related day job).

Unless that person has a power of attorney from you, they can’t legally “sign” (physically or virtually) a contract for you.

But, that’s not what we’re here to discuss today. Today, I’m talking about TRUST.

At BookLocker, we have a beneficiary clause in our contracts that states who will receive an author’s rights and future royalties. When a secretary, or webmaster, or someone else completes an author’s contract with the author’s name and contact info., we may or may not realize it’s not the author him/herself completing the contract.

THE SNEAKY, GREEDY WEBMASTER

Today, an author wrote in wanting to confirm that their beneficiary was a specific organization. I pulled up his contract and that organization was NOT listed. Rather, it was the author’s webmaster who was listed at the beneficiary. Of course, the author had no idea, when trusting this webmaster to complete a contract online for him, that the webmaster would take it upon himself to GIVE himself the author’s future royalties and book rights should something happen to the author.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we’ve seen this happen and it most certainly won’t be the last. In this case, I told the author to quickly complete a new contract, which would replace the old.

WHAT ELSE HAVE WE SEEN?

One author had a secretary who logged into the author’s account, and sent us a message, telling us to change the payee for the royalties, saying the author “had passed.” The rep had completed the author’s initial contract, and had named herself as the beneficiary. That author was still very much alive. I was suspicious, of course, and contacted the author. Needless to say, that secretary lost her job.

Don’t even get me started on authors who have trusted their own relatives with the account login info., and who have almost fallen victim to theft that way.

WHAT MIGHT ALSO HAPPEN?

What else can happen if you ask someone else to complete a contract on your behalf?

1. You might be subject to additional fees and other stringent contractual conditions that you didn’t know about because, you know, you didn’t want to read the contract, or deal with any other administrative tasks to get your book published.

2. If your publisher finds out you didn’t complete the contract, they may suspect fraud, and instantly terminate your book.

3. If you refuse to pay the fees listed in the contract, or to abide by other items your representative agreed to, your book could be terminated.

4. The publisher could claim that, despite the lack of your signature, that you knew the terms of the publishing agreement and that the terms are still valid and enforceable.

While I know reading contracts is a pain in the tookus, doing so is necessary. If you really, really don’t want to deal with that stuff, have your lawyer do it for you. While not all lawyers are honest, the chances of an attorney ripping you off are probably far less than some webmaster or publishing consultant you hired online, sight unseen.

