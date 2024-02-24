Does This Marketing Company Know the Definition of “Copyright Infringement?”

I was copied on the following email from one of our authors this week. Under his email, you can see what he received from page88books.com:

I appreciate your kind words. However, the book is copyrighted and owned by me. My publisher and I will not give you permission to publish and profit from my work. Let this serve as a cease and desist order in this matter. Thank you.

On 02/20/2024 2:00 PM EST (name removed) wrote:

Hi (name removed) !

Your book titled (removed) is such an amazing book. And we wanted to produce some copies of it. Would you like us to send you some copies of it as well?

—

(NAME REMOVED)

Head of Growth

447 Broadway, Suite 2028

New York, NY

10013

www.page88books.com

RED FLAGS:

1. The assumption that they can simply start printing a book without permission from the copyright holder is extremely disturbing!

2. The writing on their website is laughable. It reads like a used car salesman on speed. Examples:

Now, here’s the kicker – we’re not just talk.

we consider ourselves the Sugar Daddies of book marketing

It’s a win-win situation that even leprechauns would envy.

Facebook and Google have more data points on your ideal readers than you have on your morning coffee choices.

In our not-so-humble opinion, our system is the bomb

I can see everyone rolling their eyes from here!!! Also, the website design itself is amateurish and, quite frankly, just silly.

3. It doesn’t appear this company has been in business very long. I always advise authors to avoid newer companies. They frequently go out of business. The text on the first version of their website is ridiculous, too. It looks like it was written by someone with very poor English skills.

EXAMPLES:

Control publishing offer and contracts

Save thousands of dollar

seasonal street fairs or flees market opportunities

4. Their first blog post was made only three months ago.

5. They aren’t on the Better Business Bureau website at all.

6. ScamAdvisor.com gives them a “trustscore” of only 16/100.

7. Their address is apparently:

447 Broadway, Suite 2028

New York, NY

I googled that address and this is what I found:

Get a New York City Virtual Address at 447 Broadway

When Googling that address, there are lots of ads for that virtual workspace but I couldn’t find anything about page88books.com.

8. One of the reviews on their own website says (I’m quoting exactly here):

Fast respons. Good communicate

9. The sales numbers they claim for their top sellers are NOT EVEN remotely impressive.

10. THE BIGGEST RED FLAG! If they’re so good at “marketing,” why are they SPAMMING authors in an attempt to get business?

When I usually receive these types of emails (I seriously receive them DAILY now!), I only need to spend 5 or 10 minutes looking at the company’s website, and researching their background, etc. before I tell authors to run away fast. And, I can tell you that I have literally told 100% of the authors who contact me about marketing emails they receive (spam) to AVOID those companies. There are hundreds if not thousands in business now all over the world. You can find many more examples here on WritersWeekly.

Once your book is on the market, any company that spams or calls you, offering to re-do what’s already been done (republish/reprint) your book, is one that should be avoided at all costs.

