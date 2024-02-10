Should I Pay Brilliant Books Literary to Showcase My Book at a Book Festival?

An author forwarded an email he received from Brilliant Books Literary / BrilliantBooksLiterary.com. Like many of these types of solicitations, the email makes it look like they actually read the authors book (offering praise). I seriously doubt that is the case. BrilliantBooksLiterary.com wanted to showcase the author’s book at a large book festival. The author wanted to know if it was a good deal.
1. The email did not quote a price but it offered 40% off. Uh huh.
2. Their website is a pain. The box to subscribe kept popping up over and over again and I had a hard time viewing anything after clicking on the links at the top of the page.
3. I gave up trying to get any info. from the website itself, and moved on over to Google instead.
4. BrilliantBooksLiterary.com has an F Rating on bbb.org. Don’t miss the one-star reviews and the complaints. I can’t imagine anyone reading those hiring Brilliant Books Literary to do anything.
5. Check out this image posted by Writer Beware.
I always tell authors to avoid book fairs. Rather than repeat myself, read these:
- “Should I pay $750 to have my book displayed at a large book fair?” NO!!!
- Book Fairs – Worth The Effort?
- Should I Pay Money to Display My Book at Book Fairs?
- Company Selling Book Fair Appearances Spammed Me. Should I Send Them Money?
- “My book hit the market and I’m now being bombarded with sales calls and spam…from another publisher!!”
