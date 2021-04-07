Are Authors REALLY This Desperate for Eyeballs?!

I received the following email from an author:

Ang,

I don’t know if you want me wasting your time with this stuff, but I had another “wonderful” offer today.

I can order a batch of my book, let’s say 25. Then send them to this company and they will put them into their “bricks and mortar” bookstore. When they sell out, I will get a check for the entire amount of the sale.

So far, so good…if you were born yesterday.

I said, “How are you going to make any money?” He replied, “Oh, you pay us $500 for the service every 6 months.”

I hung up!

This is the third scam tried on me lately and the strange thing is it’s always my first book, published by Xlibris in 2003.

Go figure.

Kind regards,

Bob

I don’t know if Xlibris is selling their authors’ contact info. to marketers or not. What I do know is that many of those so-called marketers find new books on Amazon, and then go on a Google hunt to find the contact info. for each author.

Sadly, some authors will fall for this type of scam. Why in the WORLD would any author pay $500 for THAT?

Let’s do the math, shall we? These are, of course, rough estimates:

Cost of 25 books: $250 (the author’s discount)

Shipping to the author: $35.00

Shipping from the author to the bookstore: $35.00

Fee to scam company: $500

Total cost to author: $820.00

The bookstore, of course, will NOT sell all pf those copies. But, let’s assume they do.

Payment sent back to author using the book’s list price: $350.00

THE AUTHOR IS OUT $470.00.

Please please please, dear readers, do NOT fall for these types of scams. You should never, ever PAY people to read YOUR book! Focus your attention on direct marketing to your customers online. Trying to sell to bookstores (especially scam ones like this!) is a complete waste of time.

