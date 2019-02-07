AUTHORS: Are you a victim of royalty theft? Here are the signs!

One of the first signs that a publisher is about to go out of business (or that they’re just plain stealing from you) is late or non-existent royalty payments. Another huge sign is ignored emails, unreturned phone calls, and unanswered snail mail.

Is your publisher feeding you one or more of these ridiculous, unbelievable excuses?

“The check’s in the mail.”

“We’ll pay you next week. Promise!”

“That bounced check was a bank error!”

“We had a software/system problem…”

“You need to contact my bookkeeper.”

“We ran out of stamps.”

“We ran out of checks.”

“We changed bank accounts.”

“The distributors/retailers take 6 months to pay…”

“We can’t post your royalties until EVERYONE has reported final numbers.”

NONE OF THESE IS A VALID EXCUSE FOR HOLDING YOUR ROYALTIES! And, most (if not all) of them are probably LIES!

We have broken these lies down with a little bit of common sense, and given real examples of these horrible deeds, RIGHT HERE.

If your publisher owes you back royalties, you should immediately move your book to a reputable publisher. BookLocker has been in business for 20 years, and has never made a late royalty payment. And, yes, we have a low-cost publishing program for authors who are upset with their current publisher.

Read about BookLocker’s Disgruntled Author Publishing Program RIGHT HERE.

HAVE YOU BEEN THE VICTIM OF ROYALTY THEFT? PLEASE SHARE YOU STORY IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW!

