WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 07/03/2026

In Episode 47: WritersWeekly’s Super Cheesy, Weird & Fun Book & Author Trivia Game, what do the contestants’ buzzers sound like?
BONUS QUESTION: Who won the trivia contest? Whoever answers both questions correctly first wins a FREE “AT YOUR SERVICE” BOOK PUBLISHING PACKAGE FROM BOOKLOCKER!
***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.
THIS WEEK’S PRIZE: A FREE “AT YOUR SERVICE” BOOK PUBLISHING PACKAGE FROM BOOKLOCKER!
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NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.