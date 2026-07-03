Episode 47 – The WritersWeekly Weird & Fun Book & Author Trivia Game

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We decided to have a silly episode. (The intro game show music goes on for a few seconds too long. Please keep listening! You’ll be glad you did!!)
Clayton Jones and Brian Whiddon go head to head to see who knows more about little factoids in the literary world.
How many of Angela’s questions can YOU answer?
Join us for fun, laughs, and some interesting information you may have never hear before as we play the Weird & Fun Book & Author Trivia Game!
If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!
Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:
- BookLocker’s Publishing Packages
- WritersWeekly’s Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest
- Professor Clayton Jones’s Services: Professional Editing, Author/Book Coach Services, Ghostwriting, and Book Marketing Services, Editorial Reviews, and TikTok Trailers – These are only $50, and they are VERY popular!
- Don Quixote, by Miguel de Cervantes, is a Spanish novel published in the early 1600s about a nobleman who loses his mind. It’s is considered the first novel written in history.
- ANGELA’S FAVORITE BOOK OF ALL TIME! Swan Song by Robert McCammon
- The Most-Rejected Books of All Time – LitHub.com
- Classic Literature Test – BuzzFeed.com
- The Maine Wire is covering what a garbage bin Bangor, Maine has turned into since we fled the city back in 2011.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.