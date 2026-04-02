Alerts

WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 04/02/2026

April 2, 2026 No Comments

Print Friendly

Did you know that rich people can buy their way onto the bestseller lists?? According to this week’s episode of the WritersWeekly Podcast, which author was accused of spending $4M of his own charity’s money to buy copies of his own book? Send us the author’s name and the title of his book.

***Please answer the trivia question using our contact form HERE. Do not post your answer in the comments section below.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:
A free EBOOK of your choice from Booklocker.com!

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe today. It’s free!

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.