WritersWeekly Trivia Question for 04/02/2026

Did you know that rich people can buy their way onto the bestseller lists?? According to this week’s episode of the WritersWeekly Podcast, which author was accused of spending $4M of his own charity’s money to buy copies of his own book? Send us the author’s name and the title of his book.

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