WritersWeekly Podcast

EPISODE 39: Authors Who Had to Pay THOUSANDS After Getting Sued!

April 2, 2026 1 Comment

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Disclaimer: We are not attorneys. However, Angela has been in the publishing industry for 28 years now. This episode contains our advice after hearing pretty much everything from thousands authors over the years. If you need assistance with your particular situation or book, please contact your attorney or James M. Walsh, Esq.

In this episode, Angela and Brian share real stories about lawsuits that were filed against authors, and how those proceedings affected them financially…and otherwise.

So many authors feel that, even if they get sued, they might win…so, no problem, right? WRONG! In the U.S., unless a case is declared frivolous by a judge, you might never get back all the money you spent defending yourself.

Another problem is the tremendous amount of stress authors must endure throughout the legal process, which can take months, or even years.

Listen to this episode, which is filled with examples of lawsuits filed against authors (and why), so you can hopefully avoid the legal pitfalls that could land you in court and can potentially lead to bankruptcy.

Contact Angela directly!

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One Response to "EPISODE 39: Authors Who Had to Pay THOUSANDS After Getting Sued!"

  1. James Brodell  April 3, 2026 at 10:15 am

    Regarding the article about material that could get you sued. I would suggest mentioning The AP Style manual that includes a good chapter on libel and privacy. The older copies probably can be purchased cheaply at a used book site.

    By the way,libel is a felony in Costa Rica where i ran a daily newspaper for 17 years. Been in court a lot. Still not a convicted felon.

    Reply

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