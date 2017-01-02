Super College
Website: http://www.supercollege.com
Editor: Kim Casement
Email address: Kim Casement
SuperCollege (www.supercollege.com) is publishing a revised edition of its directory of college scholarships and seeks independent contractor researchers/writers to research scholarship opportunities, their eligibility criteria and contact information through the Internet. The pay is $11 per hour.
We will provide the scholarships and website addresses. You will write a brief summary of the scholarship and verify some data points such as the link to the scholarship application, contact information, deadline and criteria for selection.
We are seeking researchers/writers who are highly detail-oriented and who are experienced in conducting Internet research. The hours are flexible and you will work from home at your convenience.
Please send your resume to scholarshipresearch@supercollege.com.
$11/Hour
Please send your resume within the text of your email, NOT as an attachment. Don’t worry about the formatting. Please include one paragraph about why you are qualified for this work and an estimate of how many hours per week that you’d like to work.
No phone calls please.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes