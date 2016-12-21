Kashrus Magazine
P.O. Box 204
Brooklyn NY 11204
Phone:
Fax:
Website: http://www.kashrusmagazine.com
Guidelines:
Editor: Rabbi Yosef Wikler, Editor.
Email address: kashrus-at-aol.com
About The Publication:
“Information for the kosher consumer.” 25% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 8K. Bimonthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two weeks to two months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds within 24 hours. Sample copy available for $3 by mail. Subscription $24; $40 outside the U.S. Guidelines not available. Pays $125-$200 for 700-1200 words.
Current Needs:
“Query, samples, ideas.” Pays $125-$200 for 700-1200 words. Submit query by email.
Photos/Art:
“No extra pay for photos.”
Hints:
“You need to realize most that most of our readers are kosher observant Orthodox Jews. You should have a premise. Talk about the food industry, food production, an outsider’s look at kosher, the business of kosher, current breakthroughs or trends in the food arena, appreciation of kosher foods or kosher establishments, experience of working in a kosher food production or kosher establishment.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes