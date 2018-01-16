Heading to Key West! It’s Gonna Get CRAZY!

My birthday is this week and we’re heading to Key West for a grown-up’s weekend of fun! We’re visiting our friends Stan and Chris, who live in a boat down there. We’ll be staying in a hotel on Duval Street. We’re taking the ferry down from Fort Myers and that’s supposed to be a blast! Five days of adult frolicking in Florida’s sin city. Oh boy!
We have some favorite restaurants down there that we’ll be returning to. Jose’s Key West has, I swear, the best Cuban sandwiches on Earth. The last time we visited there, family members were crowded around a large-screen TV watching a Cuban TV channel. We’ll also be going back to Better Than Sex – A Dessert Restaurant for delicious champagne in chocolate-rimmed glasses, Tongue Bath Truffle, Popcorn Pimp Cheesecake, and The Morning After (Danish brie cheese & dark Belgian chocolate grilled on home-style buttered bread).
Yeah, we’ll be starting that New Year’s Diet when we get back…
Read about the time I checked my mother-in-law and her new husband into a clothing-optional resort in Key West…without telling them RIGHT HERE. Heh..
DON’T FORGET WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS SATURDAY! The Winter, 2018 24-Hour Short Story Contest!!
Cozy up by the fire and join us for a fun day of writing! You could win $300, $250, $200, or 1 of our 85 other prizes!
Here are some helpful links:
Enter the contest RIGHT HERE.
List of ALL PAST TOPICS and WINNERS of the WritersWeekly Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
Topic, Common Themes, and Winners of the WritersWeekly.com Spring, 2016 24-Hour Short Story Contest!
From WritersWeekly Short Story Contest Winner to Simon and Schuster Contract!
14 Tips To Give Yourself A Leg Up In Writing Contests!
Stan and Chris help us decide which sailboat to buy!
GotNoTanLines – Jump on board with the Hoy Family as they move their children, pets, and business onto a 52-foot sailboat!
More News From the Home Office!
Hugs to all,
Angela
