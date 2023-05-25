Primary Research Group

About The Publication:

“We publish surveys and research reports about developments in libraries, law firms, and higher education.” Usually pays within a week of acceptance. Publishes ms approx. 4 weeks after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints.

Pays $50 to $150.

Current Needs:

Writers with “knowledge of developments in libraries, colleges and law firms. Ability to arrange interviews, conduct interviews and summarize results. For profiles of what a library or college is doing in a certain area (about 1,000 words on average) we pay from $50 to $150.” Submit per guidelines.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes