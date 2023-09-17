COMPLAINTS about The International Association of Professional Writers and Editors (IAPWE) – by Warner Williams

According to the IAPWE website:

In addition to providing free resources for our members, we are always seeking talented writers and editors to help create engaging, locally relevant, educational and inspirational content to help support our outreach efforts. We believe in paying our writers and editors a competitive wage, unlike many of the “content mills” and comparable low-paying clients and/or companies.

The IAPWE is also dedicated to bringing the most updated, legitimate and vetted writing and editing job opportunities to its members.

The overly oiled-machine of The International Association of Professional Writers and Editors (IAPWE) is advertised all over the Internet, including on Craiglist and LinkedIn. Writers join up, impressed by the excellent pay it claims to offer.

In addition, there is a job board that has a paid tier, along with free access via a daily newsletter. Sounds like a great place to work! I thought so as well until I got inside and discovered the truth. The company charges a monthly subscription starting at $2.99 to $3.99 to access the paid job board. There are many online complaints about the difficulty of canceling the subscription.

I discovered tasks that appeared repetitive, as if many writers were taking on the same tasks. I also submitted 20 articles over 6 months and received no replies from the editorial staff. They ask you to wait 10 days and, if you receive no reply, then your article was not accepted.

Plagiarism tests: Even though there is a free plagiarism tool, users are expected to use Copyscape to verify their articles. The cost is 3c per search (up to 200 words) plus 1c per extra 100 words.

The pay appeared to be high but, if your articles aren’t accepted in the end, you earn nothing.

After the first three tasks, I contacted IAPWE support, and was told that they would ‘look into it.’ No further replies were received. That roused my suspicions and I contracted another writer to create an article using the task criteria. Maybe I was not up to their level.

The new article went through the same process. Complete silence from the IAPWE editors. I contacted support again, and received no action whatsoever.

I started digging for supporting data for my doubt. I soon found some other people who shared my experience. I was not able to find anyone who got paid that $20 per 100 words.

COMPLAINTS POSTED ABOUT IAPWE:

I was forced to cancel my subscription directly from my Paypal dashboard as it was proving difficult to cancel through IAPWE.

I recommend all freelancers avoid IAPWE.

