Clever Titles Confuse Computers (and Cost You Sales) – by Richard Hoy

Over the years I’ve seen many authors try to be creative with their book titles by using phrases like:

$ell More $tuff! – Your Guide To More RICHE$

The Amerikan Kommunist

H0w I 3aRNed oNe miLLi0n doll@ars IN unMARk3d b!LLS: Diary of a Kidnapper

The thing is, computers don’t understand “creative” like you and I do. Moreover, even if they did, the book buyer would have to type the phrase exactly as written when trying to find the book online. Using something contextually similar, like St. Petersburg for Saint Petersburg, will usually work. But, there is no contextually close phrase for “unMARk3d b!LLS.” The point is this: In order for retailer computers to do their job, the information within them needs to be a precise representation of the books they describe. And, more importantly, the information needs to closely, if not exactly, mirror the terms people are using to search for it.

Here’s another anecdote about being cute with titles and how it can backfire…

I once worked with an author who wrote a book about a certain controlled substance, now legal in many states. In her title, she used only the slang word “Weed.” She became quite agitated by the fact that, when she entered her book’s title into Amazon’s search engine, a bunch of gardening books came up. Amazon’s search engine exists to help customers find things on Amazon.com. It isn’t Amazon’s fault if you pick a book name that is the same as a common gardening term.

Take Away Points:

Only use the standard 26 letters of the English alphabet in your book title. Don’t use words in your book’s title that people have difficulty spelling or saying. If your book is non-fiction, use the major keyword phrase under which you want to be found in the title or subtitle. (See my anecdote about “Weed” above.)

Why Should I Listen to Richard?

That’s a darn good question. Why should you listen to Richard?

Richard is the rarely-heard-from co-founder of BookLocker.com. He’s been in the self-publishing industry since 1999. Four years before that, he started his career in online marketing (just as it was becoming a formal profession). You can read the whole story of Richard’s career at JoeGrape.com. When he isn’t shelling out online marketing help, he is planning off-road motorcycle trips.

Richard has more blunt self-publishing advice for WritersWeekly.com readers in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!