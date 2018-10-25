How Social Media Made My Fanbase Explode (You Can Do It, Too!) – K.M. Robinson

In the year and a half that I’ve been a published author, one of the things for which I’m best known is my devoted fan base. I’ve built this fan base through social media, quickly learning the ins and outs of the book world on social platforms and how it differs from my work as a social media strategist.

Marketing with social media is one of THE most effective ways to market your books these days and, as a professional social media strategist, I know how important it is to work with the social media algorithms. But, just begging people to buy my book on social media isn’t the way to win fans, and get them to buy your books. I’ve learned the secret is to use social media to enhance fans’ experiences with your characters, and let them join Team-You!

I’m on live broadcasts every single week on both Facebook and Instagram Live to interact with my fans. I’m posting every single day. To some people, that sounds like a lot but, to smart entrepreneurs, it’s just part of the business. Through treating my author brand as a business, I’ve found huge success through my social media efforts and all it takes is showing up for a few minutes once a day.

Given that there are multiple social media platforms—from Facebook to Instagram to Youtube—I make sure that I’m smart about how I post. I know the times my fans are active on each platform and, while I repurpose content, I do not ever cross post (that hurts your algorithm ranking and trustworthiness on the platform). I also never post the exact same thing. I mix up my imagery, my copy, and my purpose for each post so that cross over fans aren’t always seeing the same thing. I also use social media to create interactive, choose-your-own-adventure games and quizzes for my fans, giving them even more to experience through my automated system on Facebook, which saves me a ton of time.

Everything I do on social media is also promoted both before and after through my weekly newsletter for fans who aren’t on social media, or might have missed something. I use direct links to replays of live broadcasts, blog posts containing wrap up info. on events, or fun things that happened on social media that week.

My fans value that I show up consistently to support them, and engage with them on social media, and it’s also given them the freedom to reach out to connect with me. This has built up my web presence, and given me opportunities to get involved in events and interviews that I might not have had access to otherwise.

The most important thing about being an author is taking the time to support your fans…without them, you have no one supporting you financially. And, at that point, you can’t afford to be in this business. Taking the time and making the effort to connect with fans through social media only requires a few minutes a day and your fan base will grow exponentially when you make the effort!

K.M. Robinson is a young adult author and professional social media strategist who has been interviewed by Facebook for her innovative work in the field of social media marketing and messenger bots. She’s also represented the USA in a major live broadcast for World Social Media Day, as well as sponsored for her work in marketing through live broadcasting. Find out more about her at https://www.kmrobinsonbooks.com and https://www.kmrobinsonphotography.com.

