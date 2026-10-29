Episode 60 – Did You Know BookLocker is Haunted? This is NOT a joke! Our SUPER SCARY 2026 Halloween Episode with Horror Expert Rickey Pittman!

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· Did you know that BookLocker and Angela and Brian’s house is HAUNTED? It’s absolutely true!

· What has Brian REPEATEDLY seen in the house?

· What’s the name of the young child ghost that lived in Angela’s house in Maine?

· What happened to Angela in BookLocker’s office in Maine several years ago, causing her to scream, run away, no longer work in that office EVER AGAIN?

· What did the unseen spirit say in Episode 2 of the WritersWeekly Podcast? (We feature the audio again in this episode!)

· Did you know Rickey Pittman is also a ghosthunter? Which haunted hotel (just 30 minutes from Angela and Brian!) will Rickey be visiting soon? Angela was there with the boys just last weekend!

· What happened to Rickey Pittman when he was a young boy that spurred his love of horror?

· Which horror novel is Rickey’s favorite of all time?

· Do you know the REAL history of Halloween?

· What’s the difference between American hot chocolate and Mexican hot chocolate?

· And, what in the world is a SUGAR SKULL???

In this episode, Angela and Brian are joined once again by Rickey Pittman, known as the Bard of the South.

Rickey is a lover of horror, and a historian, story-teller, and musician. Much of his work focuses on the history of the South, as well as Irish and Celtic influences on America’s Southern history.

In this episode, Rickey shares his interest and inspiration for horror and scary stories, including what he discovered as a young boy, leading to a lifelong love of horror! Additionally, he shares his knowledge of the history of Halloween with us.

Also, don’t miss Angela and Brian’s reminiscing over several of their spooky and unexplained experiences over the years. In case you’ve missed it before, in this episode, we’ve also re-broadcast the SPIRIT VOICE that appeared in the middle of Episode 2. What do YOU think the voice said??

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