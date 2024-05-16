Wyngraf
Phone:
Fax:
Website: https://wyngraf.com/
Guidelines: https://wyngraf.com/submissions
Editor: Nathaniel Webb, Publisher
Email address: mailto:wyngraf@gmail.com
About The Publication:
“Wyngraf publishes original cozy fantasy short stories and occasional other features such as interviews.” Welcomes new writers. Biannual. Pays within 90 days of acceptance. Publishes ms within 2-3 months of acceptance. Buys first international English serial rights. No reprints. Responds in 2-4 weeks. Guidelines online.
Current Needs:
“We are only open for one-week reading periods approximately twice per year. During those times we look for original short stories in the cozy fantasy genre.” Pays $0.015/word for 3000-8000 words. Submit complete manuscript only during submission windows only.
Photos/Art:
“None currently, but interested cover artists are encouraged to submit portfolios to wyngraf@gmail.com.” Pays $250-$300/cover illustrations.
Hints:
“Please make sure you read our submission guidelines and understand what we mean when we say “cozy fantasy!” We get a lot of stories that are too dark or violent, are set on Earth, include modern technology, etc. These will never fit at Wyngraf.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes